Lowest number of NY’ers hospitalized with COVID-19 since March 17

News
Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK STATE (WYSR-TV) — On Saturday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo updated the state on how New York is fairing against coronavirus.

Cuomo says hospitalizations of New Yorkers with coronavirus has hit a new low of 523, which is the lowest since March 17.

On Friday, 88,668 tests were done, and 734 of those were positive. That is a positive percentage of 0.83%. Unfortunately, five New Yorkers passed away from COVID-19 on Friday.

Below is a chart showing each region’s three-day positive test average:

REGIONWEDNESDAYTHURSDAYFRIDAY
Capital Region0.7%0.6%0.5%
Central New York1.0%0.9%0.9%
Finger Lakes0.7%0.8%0.5%
Long Island0.6%0.8%0.9%
Mid-Hudson0.8%0.9%0.7%
Mohawk Valley0.4%0.6%0.5%
New York City1.0%0.9%1.0%
North Country0.1%0.3%0.2%
Southern Tier0.5%0.6%0.2%
Western New York0.7%0.7%1.3%

Below is a breakdown of total positive cases overall, and new positive COVID-19 cases on Friday:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany2,6434
Allegany800
Broome1,1650
Cattaraugus1701
Cayuga1630
Chautauqua2633
Chemung1881
Chenango2180
Clinton1311
Columbia5510
Cortland970
Delaware1070
Dutchess4,66813
Erie9,11450
Essex592
Franklin540
Fulton3030
Genesee2840
Greene2971
Hamilton80
Herkimer2824
Jefferson1430
Lewis470
Livingston1780
Madison4212
Monroe5,14321
Montgomery1843
Nassau43,89151
Niagara1,5295
NYC229,916382
Oneida2,1956
Onondaga3,66317
Ontario3671
Orange11,22912
Orleans3001
Oswego2717
Otsego1180
Putnam1,4592
Rensselaer7894
Rockland13,99716
Saratoga7831
Schenectady1,1019
Schoharie690
Schuyler231
Seneca930
St. Lawrence2630
Steuben3063
Suffolk44,10964
Sullivan1,4932
Tioga1950
Tompkins2382
Ulster2,0893
Warren3120
Washington2611
Wayne2694
Westchester36,43533
Wyoming1180
Yates591

Unfortunately, five New Yorkers passed away from COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total to 25,244 deaths across the state. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

CountyNew Deaths
Bronx1
Kings2
Richmond1
Schenectady1

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story