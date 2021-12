LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Although Lowville announced earlier this month that their ice rink would open on December 10, residents may have to wait a little longer than expected to get on the ice.

According to the town, the rink located at the Lewis County Fairgrounds Pavilion has deteriorated due to weather conditions and the recent power outage.

As a result, the rink must be rebuilt and will be closed until further notice.