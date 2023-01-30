SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — He is back! Luke Bryan will start out his summer on the right foot by kicking off his “Country on Tour” concert series at St. Joseph’ Health Amphitheater at Lakeview!

With 36 cities on the list, Bryan will be taking on Syracuse on June 15, 2023.

Ticket presale for Luke’s fan club members begins Tuesday, January 31 at 8 a.m. through Thursday, February 2 at 5 p.m. For details go HERE.

General admission tickets will go on sale Friday, February 3 at 10 a.m. You can find tickets HERE.

“Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Wednesday, Feb 1 at 10 a.m. until Thursday, Feb 2 at 10 p.m. through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com,” said Live Nation.

Throughout his tour, Bryan will have special guests and up and coming artists like, Chayce Beckham, Tyler Braden, Ashley Cooke, Jackson Dean, Jon Langston, Conner Smith, Alana Springsteen, Hailey Whitters and DJ Rock.

“Artists get into the business to make music and perform it for the fans,” shared Luke. “Leaving it all out on that stage is what it’s all about for me. I’m excited to support and have so many talented new artists along for the ride this year. It’s one of the most rewarding parts of our job.”

The tour is named after his 30th number one single, “Country On” which was in the top spot on the country single charts right before Christmass of 2022, according to Live Nation.

Want to know what Luke’s set list will be? You can find it here on Spotify!

Bryan will hit a multitude of other cities if you can’t catch him while he is in Syracuse. He is making a pitstop to our neighbors to the west at Darien Lake the following day.

He will also be in…

Camden, New Jersey

Hershey, Pennslyvania

Portland, Oregon

Mountain View, California

Denver, Colorado

Salt Lake City, Utah

Nashville, Tennesee

Cincinnati, Ohio

and more!

You can find the full schedule on Taste of County!