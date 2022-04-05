LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Lake George Central School District chose a new superintendent this week, ending the district’s third search for a new leader in the last decade. It was announced on Tuesday that the district Board of Education intended to give John Luthringer the title of Superintendent of Schools. The decision will be made official at a special meeting at 3:15 p.m. meeting this Friday.

“I am beyond thrilled to be selected as the next superintendent of Lake George,” said Luthringer in a statement from the district. “I am looking forward to becoming an active member of this wonderful community, and working collaboratively with the Lake George students, parents, faculty, staff and Board of Education. Lake George has such a rich history of excellence and I am excited to dedicate myself to living the mission and vision of the Lake George Central School District.”

Luthringer currently works at Queensbury Union Free School District, where he serves as Director of Instructional Technology. Luthringer was one of two candidates who visited the school last month, for a pair of “Meet the candidates” days. The other was Christopher Clancy, who serves as Assistant Superintendent at Canastota Central School District in Madison County.

“We worked together through a tremendously effective process involving many accomplished candidates. John Luthringer rose to the top as the best fit for our district and will serve as an exceptional superintendent for Lake George Schools,” said Lake George Board of Education President Tricia Connor Biles.

Once officially chosen, Luthringer will take the position starting on July 1. His educational career began as a teacher at Schuylerville Elementary School in 2007, after which he transferred to Queensbury Union Free School District to teach 4th grade.

Since then, his experience has all centered around Queensbury, where he became assistant principal of William H. Barton Intermediate School in 2014. After two years, he came to serve as principal of that school, and was then promoted to director of instructional technology.

“John brings a student-centered, collaborative approach to leadership. His inspirational style of communicating and connecting with stakeholder groups was evident in the overwhelmingly positive feedback the board received after he spent the day in the district. We are confident that John Luthringer will guide and advance Lake George CSD with steady strength and a mission-focused approach,” Biles said.

Luthringer will replace interim Superintendent Doug Huntley, who stepped in after the departure of Lynne Rutnik. Rutnik served 5 years as superintendent.