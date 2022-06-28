LAKE LUZERNE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Luzerne Music Center has released its schedule for its 2022 schedule of chamber music to be hosted in the woods of Lake Luzerne. The school’s Faculty Artist Series begins on Friday, and the Luzerne Chamber Music Festival returns next week. Student concerts started last Saturday, June 25.

Luzerne Music Center hosts around 150 students to spend the summer on 20 acres of campground, to reside in recently upgraded cabins. The center has gone through its share of upgrades over the last two years, with more on the way. The center’s music festival and performances are another part of the role the site plays in the area arts and music community.

Luzerne Chamber Music Festival

The Luzerne Chamber Music Festival comprises three shows, to kick off on Monday, July 4. All shows begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets cost $45 for VIP holders, or $35 for adults, $25 for seniors, $5 for students and free for audience members ages 18 and under. The schedule includes:

Monday, July 4 Musicians of the New York City Ballet Featuring Glen Inanga on piano; Arturo Delmoni, violin; Elizabeth Pitcairn, violin; Michael Roth, viola; Sarah Hewitt-Roth, cello Program includes Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s Sinfonia Concertante for violin, viola and orchestra in E-flat Major, K. 364; and Johannes Brahms’ Piano Quintet in F minor, Op. 34

Monday, July 25 Fabulous Philadelphians (The Philadelphia Orchestra) Featuring Toby Blumenthal on piano; Amy Oshiro, violin; Elizabeth Pitcairn, violin; David Nicastro, viola; and Ricardo Morales, clarinet Program includes Clara Schumann’s Three Romances, Op. 22; Mozart’s Trio in E-flat Major, K. 498 ‘Kegelstatt”; Claude Debussy’s Premiere rhapsodie; and Antonín Dvořák’s Terzetto in C Major, Op. 74

Monday, Aug. 1 American String Quartet Featuring Peter Winograd on violin; Laurie Carney, violin; Daniel Avshalomov, viola; and Wolfram Koessel, cello Program includes Ludwig van Beethoven’s Quartet No. 10 in E-flat Major, Op. 74, “Harp” Béla Bartók’s Quartet No. 3, Sz. 85 Maurice Ravel’s String Quartet in F Major



Faculty Artist Series

The Faculty Artist Series features performances by the instructors teaching the next generation at the center. Tickets are $25 for adults, $15 for seniors, $5 for students and free for those under 18. All shows start at 7:30 p.m. The schedule includes:

Friday, June 24 Paquito D’Rivera – Selections from Aires Tropicales for wind quintet Gustav Mahler – Piano Quartet in A minor I. Nicht zu schnell II. Scherzo Ludwig Maurer – Three Pieces for Brass Quintet Johannes Brahms – String Quartet in C minor Op. 51, No. 1 I. Allegro IV. Allegro Joseph Haydn – Piano Trio No. 39 in G Major, Hob. XV:25 I. Andante III. Finale: Rondo all’Ongarese. Presto

Friday, July 1 Louise Farrenc – Trio for flute, cello, and piano, Op. 45 I. Allegro deciso Eric Ewazen – Trio for horn, violin, and piano I. Andante Teneramente II. Scherzo Jake Gunnar Walsh – Spirals Amy Beach – Romance for violin and piano, Op. 23 Andy Akiho – Revolve John Wasson (b. 1956) — Brass Grooves Heartland The Hipster

Friday, July 8 Hannah Lash – C Caroline Shaw – Entr’acte Pierre Boulez – Derive 1 Jake Gunnar Walsh – torpor Valerie Coleman – Umoja Amy Beach – Pastorale for Wind Quintet, Op. 151 Osvaldo Golijov – Last Round I. Movido, Urgente – Macho, Cool, and Dangerous II. Lentissimo – Death of Angels



Friday, July 22 Reena Esmail – Tuttarana Anthony DiLorenzo – Go! Alice Jones – Playground of the Mind (2022) Kevin Puts – And Legions Will Rise Grażyna Bacewicz (1909 – 1969) — Quartet for four violins I. Allegretto, Allegro giocoso II. Andante tranquillo III. Molto allegro Antonín Dvořák – Piano Quintet in A Major No.2, Op. 81 I. Allegro ma non troppo

Friday, July 29 Gabriela Ortiz – “Atlas-Pumas” for marimba and violin I. Vivo energico e molto ritmico Jan Bach – Blowout Witold Lutoslawski – Mini Overture Péter Tóth – Balkán-expressz Alex Berko – Seu Cabra Jessie Montgomery – Strum Bohuslav Jan Martinů – La Revue de Cuisine III. Charleston IV. Final Franz Schubert – Piano Quintet in A Major, D667, “The Trout Quintet” Tema con variazione Allegro giusto

Friday, Aug. 5 Camille Saint-Saëns – Septet in E-fat Major, Op. 65 I. Preambule III. Intermede IV. Finale Vinicio A. Meza – Retratos (Portraits) for tuba and piano II. Vals and III. Cancion sin palabras. Joseph Haydn – String Quartet in E-fat Major Op. 33, No. 2, “The Joke” I. Allegro moderato IV. Presto Claude Arrieu – Quintet in C Major I. Allegro II. Andante V. Allegro vivace Alex Berko – Venus



Free student concerts

All student concerts are free and open to the public. Showcases include:

Student Showcase

Saturday, June 25 7:30 p.m. Solo showcase

Friday, July 1 3:30 p.m. Chamber showcase

Saturday, July 9 7:30 p.m. Solo showcase

Thursday, July 14 7 p.m. Chamber showcase

Saturday, July 23 7:30 p.m. Solo showcase

Saturday, July 30 7 p.m. Chamber showcase

Sunday, Aug. 7 1:30 p.m. Piano prelude and solo showcase

Saturday, Aug. 13 7 p.m. Chamber showcase



Piano Prelude and Luzerne Symphony Orchestra