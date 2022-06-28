LAKE LUZERNE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Luzerne Music Center has released its schedule for its 2022 schedule of chamber music to be hosted in the woods of Lake Luzerne. The school’s Faculty Artist Series begins on Friday, and the Luzerne Chamber Music Festival returns next week. Student concerts started last Saturday, June 25.
Luzerne Music Center hosts around 150 students to spend the summer on 20 acres of campground, to reside in recently upgraded cabins. The center has gone through its share of upgrades over the last two years, with more on the way. The center’s music festival and performances are another part of the role the site plays in the area arts and music community.
Luzerne Chamber Music Festival
The Luzerne Chamber Music Festival comprises three shows, to kick off on Monday, July 4. All shows begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets cost $45 for VIP holders, or $35 for adults, $25 for seniors, $5 for students and free for audience members ages 18 and under. The schedule includes:
- Monday, July 4
- Musicians of the New York City Ballet
- Featuring Glen Inanga on piano; Arturo Delmoni, violin; Elizabeth Pitcairn, violin; Michael Roth, viola; Sarah Hewitt-Roth, cello
- Program includes Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s Sinfonia Concertante for violin, viola and orchestra in E-flat Major, K. 364; and Johannes Brahms’ Piano Quintet in F minor, Op. 34
- Monday, July 25
- Fabulous Philadelphians (The Philadelphia Orchestra)
- Featuring Toby Blumenthal on piano; Amy Oshiro, violin; Elizabeth Pitcairn, violin; David Nicastro, viola; and Ricardo Morales, clarinet
- Program includes Clara Schumann’s Three Romances, Op. 22; Mozart’s Trio in E-flat Major, K. 498 ‘Kegelstatt”; Claude Debussy’s Premiere rhapsodie; and Antonín Dvořák’s Terzetto in C Major, Op. 74
- Monday, Aug. 1
- American String Quartet
- Featuring Peter Winograd on violin; Laurie Carney, violin; Daniel Avshalomov, viola; and Wolfram Koessel, cello
- Program includes Ludwig van Beethoven’s Quartet No. 10 in E-flat Major, Op. 74, “Harp”
- Béla Bartók’s Quartet No. 3, Sz. 85
- Maurice Ravel’s String Quartet in F Major
Faculty Artist Series
The Faculty Artist Series features performances by the instructors teaching the next generation at the center. Tickets are $25 for adults, $15 for seniors, $5 for students and free for those under 18. All shows start at 7:30 p.m. The schedule includes:
- Friday, June 24
- Paquito D’Rivera – Selections from Aires Tropicales for wind quintet
- Gustav Mahler – Piano Quartet in A minor
- I. Nicht zu schnell
- II. Scherzo
- Ludwig Maurer – Three Pieces for Brass Quintet
- Johannes Brahms – String Quartet in C minor Op. 51, No. 1
- I. Allegro
- IV. Allegro
- Joseph Haydn – Piano Trio No. 39 in G Major, Hob. XV:25
- I. Andante
- III. Finale: Rondo all’Ongarese. Presto
- Friday, July 1
- Louise Farrenc – Trio for flute, cello, and piano, Op. 45
- I. Allegro deciso
- Eric Ewazen – Trio for horn, violin, and piano
- I. Andante Teneramente
- II. Scherzo
- Jake Gunnar Walsh – Spirals
- Amy Beach – Romance for violin and piano, Op. 23
- Andy Akiho – Revolve
- John Wasson (b. 1956) — Brass Grooves
- Heartland
- The Hipster
- Friday, July 8
- Hannah Lash – C
- Caroline Shaw – Entr’acte
- Pierre Boulez – Derive 1
- Jake Gunnar Walsh – torpor
- Valerie Coleman – Umoja
- Amy Beach – Pastorale for Wind Quintet, Op. 151
- Osvaldo Golijov – Last Round
- I. Movido, Urgente – Macho, Cool, and Dangerous
- II. Lentissimo – Death of Angels
- Friday, July 22
- Reena Esmail – Tuttarana
- Anthony DiLorenzo – Go!
- Alice Jones – Playground of the Mind (2022)
- Kevin Puts – And Legions Will Rise
- Grażyna Bacewicz (1909 – 1969) — Quartet for four violins
- I. Allegretto, Allegro giocoso
- II. Andante tranquillo
- III. Molto allegro
- Antonín Dvořák – Piano Quintet in A Major No.2, Op. 81
- I. Allegro ma non troppo
- Friday, July 29
- Gabriela Ortiz – “Atlas-Pumas” for marimba and violin
- I. Vivo energico e molto ritmico
- Jan Bach – Blowout
- Witold Lutoslawski – Mini Overture
- Péter Tóth – Balkán-expressz
- Alex Berko – Seu Cabra
- Jessie Montgomery – Strum
- Bohuslav Jan Martinů – La Revue de Cuisine
- III. Charleston
- IV. Final
- Franz Schubert – Piano Quintet in A Major, D667, “The Trout Quintet”
- Tema con variazione
- Allegro giusto
- Friday, Aug. 5
- Camille Saint-Saëns – Septet in E-fat Major, Op. 65
- I. Preambule
- III. Intermede
- IV. Finale
- Vinicio A. Meza – Retratos (Portraits) for tuba and piano
- II. Vals and
- III. Cancion sin palabras.
- Joseph Haydn – String Quartet in E-fat Major Op. 33, No. 2, “The Joke”
- I. Allegro moderato
- IV. Presto
- Claude Arrieu – Quintet in C Major
- I. Allegro
- II. Andante
- V. Allegro vivace
- Alex Berko – Venus
Free student concerts
All student concerts are free and open to the public. Showcases include:
Student Showcase
- Saturday, June 25
- 7:30 p.m.
- Solo showcase
- Friday, July 1
- 3:30 p.m.
- Chamber showcase
- Saturday, July 9
- 7:30 p.m.
- Solo showcase
- Thursday, July 14
- 7 p.m.
- Chamber showcase
- Saturday, July 23
- 7:30 p.m.
- Solo showcase
- Saturday, July 30
- 7 p.m.
- Chamber showcase
- Sunday, Aug. 7
- 1:30 p.m.
- Piano prelude and solo showcase
- Saturday, Aug. 13
- 7 p.m.
- Chamber showcase
Piano Prelude and Luzerne Symphony Orchestra
- Sunday, June 26
- 1:30 p.m.
- Saturday, July 2
- 1:30 p.m.
- Sunday, July 10
- 1:30 p.m.
- Friday, July 15
- 1:30 p.m.
- Piano prelude, brass choir and orchestra
- Sunday, July 24
- 1:30 p.m.
- Sunday, July 31
- 1:30 p.m.
- Friday, Aug. 5
- 4 p.m.
- Orchestra only
- Sunday, Aug. 7
- 1:30 p.m.
- Piano prelude and solo showcase
- Sunday, Aug. 14
- 1:30 p.m.
- Piano prelude, brass choir and orchestra)