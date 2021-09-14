Macedon woman charged for altercation with school bus monitor over masking

MACEDON, N.Y (WROC) — A parent in the Gananda School district is facing multiple charges after allegedly assaulting a bus monitor over her son not wearing a mask. News 8 first broke the story Friday night.

Laine Mulye, 35, is being charged with Harassment in the second degree and endangering the welfare of a child. All this from what police called a physical altercation because her son tried to get on the bus without wearing a mask.

A Friday morning at the Bus Stop took a troubling turn. A Macedon Police report says Laine Mulye assaulted a bus monitor after they got into an intense argument over her son trying to get on the bus without a mask, despite district policy.

“It’s very stressful for bus drivers and bus monitors who are working in confined locations with students,” Superintendent Shawn Van Scoy told us. “Inside a van, or inside a bus they’re reliant on everyone wearing masks so everyone can be safe.”

The state does allow exceptions for students who have physical or medical conditions, preventing them from keeping a mask on. Attorney Chad Hummel who represents Mulye would not comment on who started the fight but argues the elementary school-aged boy falls into that category.

“She had discussions with the school district prior to this incident,” Attorney Hummel argued. “All of those special needs are documented with the school district, they’re aware. It’s honestly quite disturbing to my client that her son’s needs were not taken into consideration.”

The Macedon Police Report goes on to state Mulye encouraged her son to also punch the bus monitor during the altercation. The district said the employee is ok and there are better ways to solve any misunderstandings on who is exempt from wearing masks.

“We do have students that have exceptions to mask-wearing that have got notes from doctors providing that,” Superintendent Van Scoy explained. “Typically, it’s talking to the building principal or the Special Ed director. But there are other ways to handle this.”

Since this incident occurred Friday morning support for bus drivers and monitors in the district have been pouring in from the community with balloons on the side of roads and breakfast being delivered for transportation staff.

Laine Mulye was transported to the Wayne County Jail after being arrested where she was later released on her own recognizance. A GoFundMe page has also been set up in her support to pay for legal fees. Since this afternoon it has risen to over $1600.

Not all buses in the Gananda District have surveillance cameras. Superintendent Scoy is not sure if this incident was captured on video. All evidence and witness statements available are being gathered by the legal teams of both sides as this moves forward.