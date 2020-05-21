Frankie Scinta reminisces about time at Bonnie Castle Resort, sings for the North Country

(WWTI) – Frankie Scinta lives and performs in Las Vegas. He said that although the city has been mostly shut down during the COVID-19 epidemic, the weather has been stunning and people are out and about, but practicing social distancing.

Frankie has a large family and they have been together while quarantining during the COVID-19 epidemic.

He spent years coming to the Thousand Islands to perform at Bonnie Castle Resort in Alexandria Bay as a member of The Scintas. Bonnie Castle Resort & Marina was then owned by Don Cole, who had the Home of the Stars showroom built for The Scintas to perform, Frankie said.

The Scintas spent summers performing at the resort, from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day.

Frankie performed part of a song, “Memories” by Maroon 5, for the North Country in a recent episode of Made in NNY.

