Made in NNY: Andy Taylor performs for the North Country

(WWTI) – Andy Taylor spoke with ABC50’s Alex Hazard about life during the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the time of the interview in May, Andy was in Jupiter, Florida working on music during the mandated shutdown. He is well known in the North Country as the owner of Tin Pan Gallery in Sackets Harbor, which recently closed permanently after spending several weeks closed due to New York State guidelines regarding the coronavirus.

Andy is also well known as a local musician. Check out the interview above, including a performance by Andy for the North Country.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.