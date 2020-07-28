Made in NNY: Bernadette Clark – Part 1

NEW YORK (WWTI) — While we’re apart, staying connected is more important than ever. This is why we are connecting you with other Northern New Yorkers.

Supreme Court Judge Bernadette Clark is a woman who knows the meaning of the word groundbreaking. Clark has paved the way for women in her industry. She was the first woman in Oneida County to be District Attorney and be a Family Court Judge. Clark was also the first woman in the 5th district to be a Supreme Court Judge and a Deputy Acting Administrative Judge.

Law isn’t the only career field that Clark has succeeded in. Prior to getting her law degree Clark worked in marketing for 13 years.

Clark believes that it is important that people get to know their elected officials. She feels that her accomplishments mean something to women because it shows them that they can make it in their own industries.

“It matters to the young women out there wondering ‘when is it going to be my turn?’ and I tell them ‘you make your turn’.” Clark said.

Clark began by prosecuting child abuse and domestic abuse cases. It was through this work that she realized her passion to help children in need. Clark began her journey to be elected as a family court judge, but soon realized the struggles she would face along the way.

LATEST STORIES: