Made in NNY: Bernadette Clark – Part 3

NEW YORK (WWTI) — In part 3 of Alex’s interview with Supreme Court Judge Bernadette Clark we learn about the Supreme Court and what motives Clark.

Clark explained that the 5th district is huge and covers counties from Herkimer to Onondaga and up towards Canada. In order to be elected to her position she had to win in every county in her district. This challenge is immense, but Clark managed to succeed and earn endorsements from every political party in the process.

When it comes to retirement Clark says she hasn’t made that decision yet simply because she loves her job. She is motivated by the people she meets every day. Clark prides herself in the fact that she is able to bring people answers to their predicaments.

“I don’t think about my cases as cases, I think about them as people.” Clark said.

She also believes that the law changes with society. Clark performed the first gay marriage in Oneida county, which is something that brought her a lot of joy.

