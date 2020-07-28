Made in NNY: Bernadette Clark – Part 4

NEW YORK (WWTI) -- While we’re apart, staying connected is more important than ever. This is why we are connecting you with other Northern New Yorkers.

Supreme Court Judge Bernadette Clark is a woman who knows the meaning of the word groundbreaking. Clark has paved the way for women in her industry. She was the first woman in Oneida County to be District Attorney and be a Family Court Judge. Clark was also the first woman in the 5th district to be a Supreme Court Judge and a Deputy Acting Administrative Judge.