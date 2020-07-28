Made in NNY: Bernadette Clark – Part 4

Made in NNY

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (WWTI) — In the final part of Alex’s interview with Supreme Court Judge Bernadette Clark they joke about this being Clarks last “first” and Clark tells Alex that she “wouldn’t change a thing.”

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story