Made in NNY: Bernadette Clark – Part 4

NEW YORK (WWTI) — In the final part of Alex’s interview with Supreme Court Judge Bernadette Clark they joke about this being Clarks last “first” and Clark tells Alex that she “wouldn’t change a thing.”
