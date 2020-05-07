Made in NNY: Chiara Alteri leads classes in Italy and looks forward to coming home to the North Country

(WWTI) – In Part Three of our Made in Northern New York: Together Apart special, we connected with Northern New Yorkers living in other countries during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chiara Alteri is an English teacher currently living in Bologna, Italy. She is originally from Watertown and her family owns a well-known local business, Alteri’s Italian American Market.

Chiara returned to Italy approximately two weeks prior to the COVID-19 outbreak there. Temperature checks were being performed and individuals were wearing face masks, but people were still traveling. She said the country didn’t close down completely until about two weeks after her arrival.

She they had a “panic day” where everything was closed down for one day, but reopened the following day and remained open that week. They closed back down the following week.

They currently have flattened the curve and the numbers of new cases have declined in Italy.

As a teacher, Chiara has been able to continue leading classes daily and connecting with her students via distance learning.

She said many of the restaurants in Italy have closed and there are only a few open for takeout so people are doing a lot of cooking at home right now.

She hasn’t left her home in over two months and she looks forward to travelling again, especially to come back to the North Country to visit family.

