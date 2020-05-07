Made in NNY: Chris Sutton is a native of Watertown living in Mexico during the pandemic

(WWTI) – In Part Three of our Made in Northern New York: Together Apart special, we connected with Northern New Yorkers living in other countries during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chris Sutton is currently living in Mexico City, Mexico and is a native of Watertown.

He rescued a dog prior to the coronavirus epidemic outbreak. He said the dog is enjoying the time at home more than he is, with all the extra attention and walks he gets to go on.

Chris said there are wide disparities between upper and lower classes when it comes to COVID-19 testing in Mexico. Similar to the pattern here in the United States, boroughs that are more densely populated and poorer are struggling much more than those less densely populated.

He explained that there is a private hospital sector and public hospital sector that generally don’t interact. They recently announced that they are opening a lot of private beds to non-coronavirus related illnesses to free up more space in the public hospitals for COVID-19 related hospitalizations.

Chris has been able to keep in contact with everyone thanks to technology. Many of his friends who travel have made the decision to go back to their home countries during the pandemic.

Chris planned to come back to the North Country this summer to be with his family as his sister prepares to welcome a new baby into the world. He said he will make that trip as soon as he is able to so he can reconnect with family and meet the new baby.

