Made in NNY: Julian revisits the North Country virtually from Japan

In Part Three of our Made in Northern New York: Together Apart special, we connected with Northern New Yorkers living in other countries during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Julian Grybowski is currently living in Osaka, Japan and is originally from Clayton.

He took an interest in Japanese culture in elementary school. He studied Japanese in college and studied abroad for one year. He went to Japan after he graduated to work and practice his Japanese where he met his wife and started a family.

There hasn’t been an official lockdown mandated by the government in Japan during the COVID-19 epidemic. Julian said everyone is doing their best to practice social distancing.

He lives in the largest city in western Japan. Julian said people there have been trend setters when it comes to wearing masks in public due to things like allergies, privacy and for sanitary reasons, but he has seen an increase in the number of people who wear them since the epidemic hit.

He explained that the Japanese government doesn’t have the authority to mandate a lockdown or wearing of masks, but they are requesting that people do wear them.

Julian said he and his family try to visit the North Country each summer but they don’t know when they’ll be back next due to the current restrictions on travel.

