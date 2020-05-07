Made in NNY: Katie O’Brien is a North Country native living in England during the COVID-19 pandemic

(WWTI) – In Part Three of our Made in Northern New York: Together Apart special, we connected with Northern New Yorkers experiencing the COVID-19 pandemic in other countries.

Katie O’Brien is currently living in Southampton, England and is originally from Watertown.

She moved to England in August 2018 to study and be closer to her boyfriend, who is now her husband. They were planning to return to the United States to visit family and friends in July, but that is on hold due to the pandemic. Visits from friends traveling to England have also been postponed.

Katie is using trivia as a fun way to stay connected to her family here in the North Country. She said that in England they are currently permitted to be outside for a maximum of one hour per day for exercise, unless they have an essential task, due to COVID-19 and social distancing restrictions.

Katie said they are in their fourth week of lockdown.

She said people show their gratitude for healthcare workers every Thursday at 8pm by clapping while fire engines sound their sirens and ships blow their horns in solidarity.

For more stories featuring Northern New Yorkers in other countries during the pandemic, visit the Made in NNY page on InformNNY.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.