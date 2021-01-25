Made in NNY: Local sculptor Will Salisbury tells the story behind his meaningful work

(WWTI) – Interstate 81 runs from Dandridge, Tennessee all the way across Wellesley Island to the Canadian border.



Just before the Alexandria Bay exit, you’ll notice magnificent steel crows alongside the road.



Behind those crows is a story longer than the road they sit beside, a story of a local sculptor named Will Salisbury.

Salisbury is the artist hired to do some of the region’s most well-known art pieces in parks, libraries, homes and businesses.



ABC50’s Alex Hazard sat down with him for a compelling interview. Watch this episode of Made in Northern New York above to hear the story Salisbury tells behind his meaningful work.

