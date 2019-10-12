ABC50 presents Made in NNY Minutes featuring the story of Pickens General Store

Debbie Kingsley of Pickens General Store tells ABC50’s Josh Baughn about the history of how the store came to be, along with a tour of the items they sell.

There are a number stories about people, places and things that are unique to Northern New York. They make up the fabric of who we are.

Made in NNY Minutes are designed to share these stories.

Learn the story of Pickens General Store from Debbie Kingsley here and stay tuned for more local segments by visiting the Made in NNY Minutes page on InformNNY.com.

