ABC50 presents Made in NNY Minutes featuring the story of St. Lawrence County Barn Quilts

Ruth McWilliams of St. Lawrence County Barn Quilts tells ABC50’s Alex Hazard what barn quilts are and shows him how they are made at The TAUNY Center.
There are a number stories about people, places and things that are unique to Northern New York. They make up the fabric of who we are.
Made in NNY Minutes are designed to share these stories.
Learn the story of St. Lawrence Barn Quilts from Ruth McWilliams here and stay tuned for more local segments by visiting the Made in NNY Minutes page on InformNNY.com.
LATEST STORIES:
- ‘Show and Tell’ session at Civil War Round Table in Canton on January 26
- Rock Charitable Fund established, Community Foundation legacy will forever support St. Lawrence County
- ‘Go Chiefs!’ This 1965 Chiefs cheerleader is still just as spunky as she was 54 years ago
- 49ers expect different Packers team in NFC title game
- On Location: Alex Hazard trains with the Watertown Wolves
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.