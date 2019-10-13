ABC50 presents Made in NNY Minutes featuring the story of St. Lawrence County Barn Quilts

Ruth McWilliams of St. Lawrence County Barn Quilts tells ABC50’s Alex Hazard what barn quilts are and shows him how they are made at The TAUNY Center.

There are a number stories about people, places and things that are unique to Northern New York. They make up the fabric of who we are.

Made in NNY Minutes are designed to share these stories.

Learn the story of St. Lawrence Barn Quilts from Ruth McWilliams here and stay tuned for more local segments by visiting the Made in NNY Minutes page on InformNNY.com.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.