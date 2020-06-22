Made in NNY Minute: Local beekeepers have been producing honey for the North Country for nearly 30 years

DEER RIVER, N.Y. (WWTI) – Richard Wakefield and his wife are commercial beekeepers and the owners of Wakefield Apiaries in Deer River, NY. The business has been in operation since 1981.

They run bees for honey production. Their honey house is filled with boxes of honeycomb, but the bees do most of their work outside on their own.

While bees gather nectar from flowers, pollen gathers on their bodies and is transferred from flower to flower as the bee travels. They bring the nectar back to the hive, which is what the honey is made from.

It’s from their pollination that most other foods are able to be produced. Richard explained that without the bees, we would have a lot less food available to us.

