MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — A detailed environmental study has been completed by for the Alcoa Continuous Mill site in St. Lawrence County. The Mill is one of sixteen inactive hazardous waste disposal sites located on the 3,400 acre property, formerly known as Alcoa Continuous Mill located on Park Avenue East in Massena.

The former Continuous Mill is a 1.34-acre area located within Building 140 on the Alcoa West Plant property.