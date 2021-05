(WWTI) – Cathleen Golden is a florist at Sunnycrest Flowers and she gave us a sneak peek at the the business in this Made in NNY Minute.

Sunnycrest Flowers is a local veteran-owned business in Lowville where the staff’s focus is creating beautiful and affordable flower arrangements for weddings, birthday and all occasions.

Golden said they love to support the local community through food drives and supporting veterans.