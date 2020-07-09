Made in NNY: Thelma Robbins celebrates her 99th birthday

WATERTOWN N.Y. (WWTI) – For this Made in NNY Minute, ABC50’s Alex Hazard visited Thelma Robbins for her 99th birthday. Thelma celebrated this milestone from the comfort of her home, while her family members celebrated on the other side of her window.

These unprecedented times play a unique role in Thelma’s life, as she was a medical professional herself. Thelma was a nurse and her loved ones say that is something she takes pride in.

This socially distanced party may not have been traditional, but Thelma’s family and friends felt it was a great way to celebrate with her safely. Each guest came prepared with their most colorful sign and best singing voice. Thelma’s smile beamed as her loved ones waved and sang her happy birthday.

