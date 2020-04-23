Made in NNY: Theresa Quintin is a local retired nurse volunteering in the fight against COVID-19

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Theresa Quintin worked at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown for 38 years. She is a retired nurse who is now volunteering for Samaritan’s COVID-19 Resource Line.
As a volunteer, Theresa is taking calls from members of the community who have questions and concerns regarding the coronavirus. She can answer their questions and put their minds at ease, along with determining whether or not they may need to be tested for the virus.
Theresa said coming back to Samaritan as a volunteer during the coronavirus epidemic is something she wanted to do for the community and to help her friends on the front lines of the fight against the virus.
Listen to her story in the Made in NNY Minute above.
