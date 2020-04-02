Made in Northern New York Minute: North Harbor Dairy Farm is home to over 1,000 cows

SACKETS HARBOR, N.Y. (WWTI) – North Harbor Dairy, located across the street from Old McDonald’s Farm in Sackets Harbor, is home to over 1,000 dairy cows.

Julia Robbins works at the farm and said each cow produces about ten gallons of milk per day. The farm makes about 10,000 gallons of milk in total each day that goes to Great Lakes Cheese in Adams.

Julia said cows are numbered in the order in which they are born at the farm, rather than being named.

