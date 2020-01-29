Adirondack Fragrance and Flavor Farm continues to grow in Upstate NY – Learn more about them in this Made in NNY Minute

ABC50’s Josh Baughn stopped in to Parishville, NY to find out how Adirondack Fragrance & Flavor Farm’s products are made in Northern New York.

Owner and operator Sandy Maine started this business from the comfort of her own home. But it wasn’t long before the demand for her product became so great that she had to move to her current location in Parishville.

