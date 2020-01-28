What are Apothecary Chocolates? See how they are made here in Upstate NY in this Made in NNY Minute

ABC50’s Josh Baughn stopped in to Five Elements Living in Colton, NY, to show how their apothecary chocolates are made in Northern New York.
Business owner and operator Shelby Connelly talks of the joy of working with other local businesses to make these artisanal chocolates into a true taste of the North Country.
Click here for more Made in NNY Minutes.
LATEST STORIES:
- 1-28-20: Cloudy today with high around 30 degrees, lows below twenty degrees tonight
- Big Game Bound: Live at 1pm ET with Hall of Fame RB Barry Sanders
- Mahomes Mania in Miami: Love for the Chiefs QB extends well beyond Kansas City
- Local businesses looking to cash in as thousands flood Miami for Super Bowl week
- Kliff Kingsbury gifts Super Bowl ticket to Patrick Mahomes’ high school coach
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.