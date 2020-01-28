What are Apothecary Chocolates? See how they are made here in Upstate NY in this Made in NNY Minute

Made in NNY Minutes
ABC50’s Josh Baughn stopped in to Five Elements Living in Colton, NY, to show how their apothecary chocolates are made in Northern New York.

Business owner and operator Shelby Connelly talks of the joy of working with other local businesses to make these artisanal chocolates into a true taste of the North Country.

