Grasse River Outfitters saw a need in Canton and filled it by opening their outdoor gear shop – find out more in this Made in NNY Minute

ABC50’s Josh Baughn stopped into Canton, NY to see how Grasse River Outfitters was made in Northern New York.

Owner and operator, Brooke Rouse, talks about the convenience and availability their business offers for all things involving seasonal outdoor gear and apparel. They also provide bike repair and hiking products.

