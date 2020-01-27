MINNY Minute: Mystikal

ABC50’s Josh Baughn stopped in to Mystikal in Potsdam, NY, to highlight how this local business was made in Northern New York.

Business owner and operator Angela Dunsin has everything from homemade soaps and sprays to tarot cards and full moon kits in her shop.

Located in the center of downtown Potsdam, this less than one year old business, is in a prime location for local foot-traffic.

Click here for more Made in NNY Minutes.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.