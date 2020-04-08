Vice Principal at Immaculate Heart Central does morning announcements online to stay connected

WATERTOWN, N.Y, (WWTI) – Classrooms are empty across the North Country and throughout the nation during the coronavirus epidemic. Students have transitioned to distance learning while they are home practicing social distancing.

Amy Mitchell, Vice Principal at Immaculate Heart Central, has been doing the morning announcements online every weekday since students have been home.

Mrs. Mitchell said she is trying to keep their routine as normal as possible. During the morning announcements, they say their prayers together. Some of the students have gotten involved in doing the announcements themselves since seeing their principal lead by example.

Mrs. Mitchell said she will keep doing the announcements this way in an effort to stay connected.

Click here for more Made in Northern New York Minutes.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.