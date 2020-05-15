Made in NNY: Musician Jay Nash reflects on times in Thousand Islands, performs a song for the North Country

HARTLAND, VERMONT (WWTI) – Jay Nash has been making the most of his time at home and is enjoying the extra time with his kids and wife during the epidemic.

He is also using his time at home to work on projects. Concerts worldwide have been canceled, including his spring tour. He started doing a weekly evening concert series on Monday nights as a way to stay connected to music and people during quarantine, then added “quarantunes” for kids of all ages to help keep them entertained.

Jay used his passion for music and desire to help people by organizing a concert many people are familiar with in the Thousand Islands called “Rock for the River.” He founded the event several years ago to benefit Save the River, a nonprofit group dedicated to preserving the St. Lawrence River.

Jay previously played at various local bars in the Thousand Islands as summer jobs during college. He learned early on that music brings people together. He said the idea for Rock for the River was to generate enthusiasm and momentum to bring the community together over the shared love of the Thousand Islands.

“Matter of Time” is a song he recently wrote. Watch the video above to see his performance of the new song for the North Country.

