Made in NNY: Ted Silverhand – Part 1

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – While we’re apart, staying connected is more important than ever. This is why we are connecting you with other Northern New Yorkers.

In Native American culture there is a designated person who is referred to as a seer, this person has a deep spiritual insight. Ted Silverhand is one of these seers, he connects with people through the power of nature.

When asked what it meant to be a seer, Ted responded “I see into things in the past, present and what is going to be coming.” Ted says that he finds this insight in his council of elders on the other side who guide him.

Ted is renowned in his field, he has been hired by governments and celebrities. His unmatched talent stems from his decades of practice being a seer.

Ted explained how his parents and grandparents were also seers. Ted described instances where his parents would take him and his siblings to the train station to practice their talents. His father would randomly choose a person for the kids to watch and they would be tasked with having to tell their father something about this person.

These instances taught Ted and his siblings how to study people, he explained that all people are unique. Ted had some wisdom to share as well, he stated that it is important to respect each person’s privacy because “we are all students of life on earth.” Ted’s insight teaches us that it is important to learn from those around you and appreciate our differences.

LATEST STORIES: