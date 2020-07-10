Made in NNY: Ted Silverhand – Part 2

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – In part two of Alex’s interview with Ted Silverhand we learn about the foundations of Teds beliefs.

We all have the gift of communication, explained Ted. He described the importance of listening to others and treating them with kindness.

According to Ted, we are all connected through a spiritual network. We should not dismiss others as if they are nobodies, because we are all somebodies.

Ted also explained how this pandemic can teach us that money cannot solve all of our problems. Money cannot rid us of this virus and it does not hold any real value.

LATEST STORIES: