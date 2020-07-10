Made in NNY: Ted Silverhand – Part 3

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – In part three of Alex’s interview with Ted Silverhand we learn about the interesting people Ted has met throughout his career.

Ted began by telling us about his rather unusual interactions with Johnny Cash. Ted was hired by Cash and was flown to Montego Bay to work with him. Within minutes Ted had said something that upset Cash, causing him to leave the room. Ted said that this initial interaction bothered him because he did not know what he said to make Cash so frustrated. Ted went on to explain how he is a perfectionist, therefore this uncomfortable experience ruined the rest of his week in Montego Bay.

However, six months later Ted received an unexpected call from Cash. Cash explained that the predictions Ted made came true and he asked to hire him again.

Cash went on to refer Ted to his celebrity friends, one of which being Elvis Presley. Ted went on to work with Elvis for two and a half years.

Ultimately, Ted believes that we all have our own stories to tell and we have a lot more in common then you might initially think.

