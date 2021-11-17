Tonight on ‘Made in NNY’: Trooper Kristy Wilson gives us an inside look at the life of a law enforcement officer

New York State Trooper Kristy Wilson serves right here in Northern New York.

Tonight in this very special episode of “Made In Northern New York,” she gives us an inside look at what it’s like to be a member of the law enforcement community in our region.

In an exclusive sit-down and ride-along, she shares the ups, the downs, and some incredible stories from her last almost 17 years of keeping the community safe, including her participation in finding a missing child and returning him safely to his grandparents.