NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — On Tuesday, 27 of the 30 SUNY community colleges who are part of the National Junior College Athletic Association decided to cancel the 2020-21 season for indoor sports that are considered high-risk. Those include basketball, cheerleading, dance, volleyball, and wrestling. Low- to moderate-risk indoor sports, like bowling and swimming and driving, can compete in virtual settings while following COVID-19 protocols.
According to a press release, campuses will still have the option to hold on-campus workouts and training with student-athletes who were part of the high-risk sports.
LATEST STORIES:
- Disney celebrates 30th anniversary of ‘Home Alone’ with gingerbread replica
- JCC hosting free virtual bingo event
- Student Trustee Kelvin Reyes elected to JCC Board of Trustees
- Majority of SUNY community colleges cancel high-risk indoor sports for 2020-21
- Cuomo: More restrictions could be coming to restaurants if hospitalization rates aren’t stabilized