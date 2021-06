MALONE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from was arrested during the second week of June following an incident in the town of Malone.

New York State Police have confirmed that on June 9, Cody J. Armstrong, 22, of Malone was arrested after he stole a quantity of money from a victim in the town of Malone.

According to State Police, Armstrong was charged with Grand Larceny in the fourth degree.

Armstrong was released with an appearance ticket for the Malone Town Court.