BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Orleans County man allegedly had illegal narcotics in his possession when he was arrested for an unrelated reason in Batavia, according to the Genesee County Sheriff’s office.

On Sunday, 31-year-old Dustin Forkell was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance. In addition to that, the Sheriff’s office says he allegedly falsified business documents and tried to pretend he was someone else while being processed at the county jail.

Along with the drug charge, authorities also charged him with falsifying business records and criminal impersonation. Forkell is scheduled to be in Town of Batavia Court on Jan. 4.