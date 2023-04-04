BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man who has served as a Buffalo firefighter has been indicted on charges of promoting and possessing child porn.

The Erie County District Attorney’s office says Jose DeJesus, 39, possessed and intended to view images and videos of child porn in January 2022. The District Attorney’s office says DeJesus also shared an image of child porn with someone through a website.

“At the time of the alleged crime, the defendant was employed as a firefighter with the Buffalo Fire Department,” the District Attorney’s office said.

DeJesus is scheduled to return to court on May 26. Prosecutors requested he be held on $15,000 bail, but the judge in this case continued his release under supervision.

If DeJesus is convicted, he could spend up to seven years in prison.