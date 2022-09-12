OTSEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police have reported that an investigation into the damage and theft of catalytic converters from several towns in Otsego County has resulted in the arrest of a man from Schenevus on September 7th.

According to police, 39-year-old Joshua D. Dresser of Schenevus allegedly cut off and stole catalytic converters from multiple vehicles in the towns of Milford, Worcester, and Maryland on three separate occasions.

He was taken into custody without incident and charged with the following:

In the Town of Milford:

Two counts of Auto Stripping in the Second Degree (Class E Felony)

Seven counts of Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree (Class E Felony)

In the Town of Worcester:

Auto Stripping in the First Degree (Class D Felony)

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Third Degree (Class D Felony)

Three counts of Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree (Class E Felony)

In the Town of Maryland:

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Third Degree (Class D Felony)

Two counts of Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree (Class E Felony)

Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree (Class E Felony)

Auto Stripping in the First Degree (Class E Felony)

Dresser has currently been arraigned and released. He has been issued appearance tickets and is scheduled to appear in the Worcester Town Court on October 4th, the Milford Town Court on October 11th, and the Maryland Town Court on October 18th.