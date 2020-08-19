Man admits killing his 8-month-old daughter while on drugs

TIOGA, N.Y. (AP) — A 26-year-old man has admitted killing his 8-month-old daughter and tossing her into an upstate New York pond while he was impaired by drugs.

Cody Franciscovich pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in Tioga County Court on Friday. He’s expected to be sentenced to 25 years in prison for killing baby Ruby in June 2019.

Tioga County District Attorney Kirk Martin announced the guilty plea on Tuesday. He said Franciscovich raised the defense of intoxication due to taking LSD the night before Ruby’s death.

Franciscovich had been staying at a motel in the town of Tioga with Ruby’s mother and two other children.

