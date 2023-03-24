SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — 41-year-old Jesse Geiger of Clay has been charged with felony criminal mischief after shattering windows of cars and businesses along North Salina Street.

The owner of Columbus Bakery, which had its windows ruined as well, told Syracuse Police that he saw Geiger throw stones and cause six thousand dollars in damages to his windows, around 3:30 a.m. this morning, March 24.

Columbus Bakery has stated that they are still open for their normal hours.

Following Geiger’s arrest, SPD was able to connected him to the rest of the vandalism cases that took place on North Salina street this morning.

Other addresses that were vandalized: