EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Multiple protesters were removed by authorities after they allegedly rushed the stage while U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg gave a speech at Michigan State University.

Buttigieg was visiting Michigan to highlight infrastructure investments President Joe Biden has made. Wednesday night, he was attending Michigan State’s Public Service Forum at the Kellogg Hotel and Conference Center in East Lansing.

According to the forum’s website, it is intended to “provide generations of students, faculty and the MSU community with the opportunity to see, hear, and learn from national and international leaders, diplomats and writers.”

While Buttigieg was delivering remarks, alleged climate protesters appeared to rush the stage, chanting “Petrol Pete.”

Crews with Nexstar’s WLNS noted that a handful of protesters were removed by law enforcement. One protester was seen being physically carried out by two police officers. In another video posted to X, formerly Twitter, police can be seen corralling and pushing the protesters out of the conference room.

The protesters had been asked not to disrupt the event, an official could be heard saying in another video as the group continued to chant. The protesters also appeared to have a banner they were unable to unfurl during their aborted protest.

One man, who is not affiliated with the university, was arrested as part of the incident, MSU Police and Public Safety spokeswoman Dana Whyte told WLNS. The unidentified man is facing a charge of disorderly assemblages and conduct for violating an MSU ordinance, according to Whyte. If convicted, he could face up to 90 days in jail and not more than a $100 fine.

Speaking with WLNS, one protester confirmed they are part of the Climate Defiance group. This isn’t the first time members of the group have confronted Buttigieg either.

While he was at a daylong conference in Baltimore last month, members of the Climate Defiance group came on stage with signs and shouted in opposition to a Texas petrochemical project, The Hill reports. Among their reported chants was “Stop Petro Pete.”

Climate Defiance posted to X, hours before Buttigieg’s appearance in the MSU forum, saying, “We will shut down U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg. We will make him flee. We will make him scamper. We will make him QUAKE. We will do not what is kind but what is necessary. We will do so in Lansing. We will do so tonight. Buckle up.”

“We confronted him last month and we will confront him again tonight. Everything we love is on the line,” they continued. “We are asking you to stand with us. We are asking you to be bold. We are asking you to face your fears. Confrontation is hard but it is also effective.”

When confronted by Climate Defiance last month, Buttigieg said he “[respected] where you’re coming from” to the protesters before being cut off and leaving with his security team.

Several dozen protesters were also seen picketing on the pathway from the Kellogg Hotel and Conference Center to the adjacent parking garage.