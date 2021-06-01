Man arrested for stealing CDTA bus

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Police Department Public Information Officer Steve Smith tweeted on Friday morning that a man was arrested after a jaunt in a stolen CDTA vehicle.

Smith says that police received reports that a CDTA bus was stolen. Officers responded to a parking lot near the bus terminal on Hamilton Street at around 9:10 a.m.

New York State Police spotted the bus on the Thruway. They pulled it over south of exit 24 and took a suspect into custody, Smith says.

The type of bus stolen—and pictured here—is not a service bus that is used for passengers. It’s an older model that CDTA uses for other purposes.

