SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 23-year-old man from the Town of Salina has been arrested in connection to a deadly hit-and-run in the Town of Clay.
23-year-old Joshua Schiano was arraigned Friday night, June 9, on the following charges:
- Charges of Second-Degree Manslaughter
- Second-Degree Vehicular Manslaughter
- Leaving the Scene of a Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident
Schiano is accused of driving the car that struck and killed 22-year-old Madison Faltisco as she walked along Route 57, near Seneca Savings in the Town of Clay.
Investigators believe Faltisco was hit by the car late Thursday night and her body was not found until around 5:00 a.m. Friday morning by a passerby.
The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office believes Schiano was involved in a crash at the Salvation Army Thrift Store on Route 57 shortly before 11:00 p.m. Thursday night, June 8. Investigators believe Schiano hit Faltisco shortly before the crash.
The investigation is ongoing.