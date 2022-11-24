ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was arrested during a Tuesday night FBI raid, after he allegedly left a threatening voicemail with the Islamic Center of Rochester.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said that on Monday, a board member received a graphic voicemail from an individual threatening to bring guns and shoot people in the office.

The man ended the voicemail by allegedly calling them “scumbag foreigner (expletives).”

Investigators traced the voicemail to 53-year-old William M. Putnam. He was recognized by one of the victims as someone who had visited the center periodically over the past year, and who had interacted with the victim on several occasions.

Putnam has 12 criminal convictions, which include two felonies and one violent felony. Prosecutors said that Putnam was the subject of a “Mental Health Transport” in November 2021 for threatening self-harm.

Brighton police said that Putnam was charged with two felonies: aggravated harassment in the second degree as a hate crime, and making a terroristic threat.

He was taken into custody and brought to Rochester General Hospital for observation under the NY Mental Hygiene Law.

He faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. His next hearing is scheduled for November 29.