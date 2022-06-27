ROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – A man is facing felony charges in relation to a shooting incident that occurred after the commencement of Rome Free Academy’s High School Graduation on June 25.

According to Rome Police Department, on Saturday, after the commencement of Rome Free Academy’s High School Graduation a fight occurred involving multiple students at the school’s stadium. School Resource Officers and graduation spectators ended the fight and removed the individuals involved from the premises.

Then, around 11:37 a.m., three gunshots were heard around the 800 block of Croton Street. Officers who were already in the area due to the fight reportedly heard the shots and quickly responded. Police were allegedly able to quickly identify two male suspects who then led the officers on a foot pursuit.

However, the two men were caught and detained. Police also reported that they found a loaded Taurus 9mm handgun.

18-year-old Oba J. Loney of Rome was arrested and charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree which is a Class C Felony and Criminal Possession of a Firearm which is a Class E Felony. Loney was transported to CAP court for arraignment with a bail of $30,000.00.

The other individual who was involved was a 16-year-old. He does not have any charges brought against him at this time.

The Rome Police Department is also asking residents on the 700 and 800 blocks of Croton Street, Expense Street, Ashland Avenue, and Kent Street, as well as the 400 through 500 blocks of Turin Street, Clinton Street, Laurel Street from Turin Road to Guyer Field, and Albert Street to Earl Street to review any personal video surveillance for any suspicious activity on Saturday, June 25, 2022, between 11 a.m. and noon.

Anyone with information regarding the case is being asked to contact the Rome Police Departments TIP line at (315) 339-7744, or Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers at 1(866)730-8477 or www.p3tips.com.