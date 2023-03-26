BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Chautauqua County man has been charged in a near decade-long cold case, the U.S. Attorney said Friday.

Authorities say that on May 27, 2014, 36-year-old Anthony Neubauer of Falconer kidnapped an individual, who was identified as J.A. Neubauer. It is further alleged that Neubauer transported J.A. from New York to Pennsylvania, which resulted in the death of J.A.

Neubauer is charged with kidnapping resulting in death, a charge that carries a minimum penalty of life in prison. He was officially arraigned on Friday.

Litigation attorney Barry Covert, who is not involved in the case, says that when cold cases happen, a case can be uncovered when a new piece of strong evidence is discovered.

“We could expect that whatever evidence has come forward, it’s pretty strong and you would expect that the Department of Justice is pretty confidence that they have a strong case against the defendant,” Covert said.

He is being held pending a detention hearing on Tuesday.