Man charged intent to engage in sexual conduct with a child

ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – Police have arrested a man for engaging in sexual conduct with a minor.

47-year-old Tristan Warner of New Jersey was charged Friday with the intent to engage in sexual conduct with a minor.

According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, on January 15, Warner traveled from New Jersey to a location near Watervliet, New York, to meet with an undercover officer posing as a mother who was willing to make her 11-year-old daughter available for a sexual encounter.

If convicted, Warner could face up to 30 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and a term of supervised release of at least 5 years and up to life. He would also have to register as a sex offender upon his release from prison.

Warner’s next hearing is on January 20.