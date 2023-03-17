SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Sheriff’s Detectives sent out a search warrant on March 17 for a child pornography investigation, which lead to an arrest.

Detectives went to North Clinton Street in the City of Syracuse following the investigation. At the apartment they found computers, electronic storage devices and call phones that belonged to 27-year-old Tanner Witt.

Witt was then arrested for nine counts of Promoting a Sexual Performance by a Child and nine counts of Possessing a Sexual Performance by a Child.

The arrest comes after a six-month investigation into Witt.

Tanner Witt is currently in custody at the Onondaga County Justice Center.

The Detectives work as part of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.