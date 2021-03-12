Man charged with DWI while driving to DWI impact meeting 

ASHVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Erie, Pennsylvania man required to attend a DWI Victim Impact Panel Meeting, designed for “defendants who were charged for any driving while intoxicated, or impaired by drugs,” drove to the program drunk and was charged with DWI, according to the Chautauqua County Sheriff.

Brian A. Carey, 63, arrived at the Ashville Boces Complex to attend the court-mandated program Wednesday night, police said. The program includes a talk from panelists who have lost loved ones to drunk driving.

While registering Carey for the program, Chautauqua County Deputies determined Carey drove intoxicated to attend the meeting. They say Carey’s blood alcohol content was close to twice the legal limit of 0.08%.

“The Victim Impact Program was started in early 2000, and is a collaboration of Stop DWI, the Sheriff’s Office, the District Attorney’s Office, and Probation. Defendant’s who were charged for any driving while intoxicated, or impaired by drugs are mandated by the courts to attend a Victim Impact Panel Meeting. Part of meetings consist of defendant’s listening to panelists who have lost a loved one(s) to the senseless act of Driving While Intoxicated.” The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office

Carey was arrested and later released. Carey is expected back in Town of North Harmony Court at an undetermined date.